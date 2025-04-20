After the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 ended, it is time for the Kalinga Super Cup which will wrap up the 2024-25 football season. The Kalinga Super Cup 2025 football tournament will be played in Bhubaneswar from April 20 to May 3. The 15-team football tournament, to be played in a knock-out format, will feature 13 clubs from the top-tier and two from the second-tier I-League. Good news for the fans as they can watch the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match live telecast on Star Sports 3 SD/HD TV channels in India. Fans eager to know where they can watch the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 match live streaming can get it on the JioHotstar app and website but in exchange of a subscription fee. Although the live streaming and live telecast of the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 will only be available from quarter-final onwards. Kalinga Super Cup 2025 Returns: Fifth Edition Set To Kick Off in Bhubaneswar.

Kalinga Super Cup 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

Admin excited for the #KalingaSuperCup 2025! 🤩 Watch the Kalinga Super Cup 2025 live only on @JioHotstar & #StarSports3 (From QFs onwards)! 📺#IndianFootball pic.twitter.com/aodeluphl8 — Indian Super League (@IndSuperLeague) April 20, 2025

