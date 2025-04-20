Mumbai, April 20: The stage is set for the fifth edition of the Kalinga Super Cup, kicking off on Sunday in Bhubaneswar. Since its inception in 2018, the tournament has grown into India's premier domestic knockout football competition. This year's edition carries added significance, with a coveted spot in the AFC Champions League 2 Preliminary Round on the line, according to the official website of ISL. So far, ISL sides have dominated the tournament, with Bengaluru FC, FC Goa, Odisha FC, and East Bengal FC lifting the trophy. Notably, the Blues, the Red and Gold Brigade, and the Kalinga Warriors are the only clubs to have reached the final more than once. Kerala Blasters FC Face East Bengal FC in Kalinga Super Cup 2025 Round of 16 Opener.

As we approach the business end of the 2024-25 season, the Kalinga Super Cup once again promises thrilling moments and unforgettable stories. Before the action begins on Sunday, let's walk through the best moments from the previous editions.

Bengaluru FC enjoyed a successful campaign in the inaugural Kalinga Super Cup season as they emerged champions. Under the tutelage of Albert Roca, the Blues stormed past the two Kolkata giants to script history as the first-ever Kalinga Super Cup winners.

Bengaluru FC beat Gokulam Kerala FC and Neroca FC in the Round of 16 and quarter-final before facing the Mariners in the semi-final, where the Blues registered a 4-2 win. Despite conceding an early goal in the final against East Bengal FC, Bengaluru FC staged a remarkable comeback, defeating the Red and Gold Brigade by a 4-1 scoreline to secure the silverware. Mohun Bagan Super Giant Captain Subhasish Bose and Wife Kasturi Chhetri Reveal Pregnancy After ISL 2024–25 Triumph (Watch Video).

FC Goa recorded their first Kalinga Super Cup triumph in 2019. Sergio Lobera, who had led the Gaurs to their first Indian Super League Shield, had a fantastic run in the cup competition as well, eventually ending with a title triumph. The Gaurs eased past Indian Arrows in the Round of 16 fixture and beat Jamshedpur FC in the quarter-final in a seven-goal thriller.

Lobera's men recorded another comfortable victory against I-League side Chennai City FC before facing another team from Tamil Nadu in the final. Coro and Brandon Fernandes' goals powered FC Goa past Chennaiyin FC in the Kalinga Super Cup final, as they beat Chennaiyin FC by a 2-1 scoreline. The Spanish forward, Coro, played a pivotal role in the Gaurs' success and was also the top scorer, with five goals to his name.

Clifford Miranda became the only Indian head coach to win not only the Kalinga Super Cup but also the first title for Odisha FC. Under the guidance of an experienced Indian head coach, the Kalinga Warriors enjoyed an unbeaten run throughout the tournament, ending in a title triumph. They edged out a mighty Bengaluru FC side by a 2-1 scoreline in the final to secure their first-ever title. 'Moment of Great Happiness', Mohun Bagan Super Giant Chairman Sanjiv Goenka Expresses His Emotions As Mariners Clinch ISL 2024-25 Trophy, Thanks Supporters For 'All Their Blessings'.

Diego Mauricio was named the player of the tournament for his fantastic run throughout the campaign. The Brazilian notched five goals and finished as the second-highest goalscorer of the season. Cleiton Silva's injury-time winner in the second half of extra time broke the jinx for East Bengal FC as the Kolkata giants ended their 12-year trophy drought with the Kalinga Super Cup triumph.

The Red and Gold Brigade topped Group A to qualify for the semis, where they beat Jamshedpur FC to advance to the final. Carles Cuadrat led East Bengal FC to edge past hosts Odisha FC in the Kalinga Super Cup final in a five-goal thriller to make their way to the AFC Champions League 2 preliminary round for the first time.

The Kolkata giants displayed a spirited performance in Bhubaneswar, where Saul Crespo and Nandhakumar Sekar's goals helped them register a 2-1 lead, but Ahmed Jahouh's last-minute equaliser from a spot-kick stretched the game to extra time, where Silva's heroics powered East Bengal FC to their maiden title in 12 years. Churchill Brothers Clinch I-League 2024–25 Title, Earn ISL Promotion After Inter Kashi Appeal Dismissed.

Sunil Chhetri, the evergreen forward, has been the highest scorer of all time in the Kalinga Super Cup. The veteran forward scored nine goals in ten games in the past three editions he has featured in. Chhetri scored his only hat-trick in the Kalinga Super Cup against Neroca FC in the 2018 quarter-final.

He also scored a brace against East Bengal FC in the final of the Blues' title-winning campaign. The Bengaluru FC captain, who finished the ISL 2024-25 season as the highest Indian scorer, will aim to maintain his form in the forthcoming knockout tournament to lead the Blues to their only title this season.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)