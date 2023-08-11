An exciting season of Spanish football awaits us as the 2023-24 LaLiga is set to commence from August 12, Friday with the clash between Real Sociedad and Giron. The match has a scheduled start of 8:30 PM. Day 1 of the LaLiga 2023-24 will also see Real Madrid in action. Karim Benzema has left and Jude Bellingham has joined the Los Blancos. Barcelona will be in action of Day 2 of the new season featuring latest signing from Manchester City Ilkay Gundogan. Viacom18 has the broadcast rights of LaLiga in India and so the matches of LaLiga 2023-24 will be officially broadcasted on Sports18. Fans will get the live streaming of the Spanish Football action on JioCinema app and website. Real Madrid Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois Will Need Surgery After Tearing Knee Ligament.

LaLiga 2023-24 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)