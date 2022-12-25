Brazilian football legend Pele's daughter Kelly Nascimento has posted a heart-wrenching picture on her Instagram featuring his father the legend himself on the hospital bed. 82-year-old Pele is currently fighting against worsening cancer and kidney and heart problems. Due to this, the former World Cup winner has been admitted to Albert Einstein Hospital where his family has gathered to give him strength. And now Pele's daughter has taken to Instagram to post a picture with the legend on the hospital bed. The caption of the post reads - "We're still here, in the fight and in the faith. One more night together." Pele, Brazilian Football Legend, Set to Spend Christmas in Hospital as Cancer Advances.

Pele's Daughter's Instagram Post

Pele (Credits - Instagram/@iamkelynascimento)

Pele With His Daughter

A lot of news coming out about Pelé, but so far nothing official. Pelé’s daughter published this picture saying, “We continue in the fight and in faith”. pic.twitter.com/XC87eFrrCx — Diego Montalvan (@DMontalvan) December 24, 2022

