A blockbuster day of the FIFA World Cup 2022 quartfinals saw one of the favourites bow out and the other nearly making it in edge of the seat thriller. In the last day of quarterfinal ties, Portugal will be challenge by Morocco. Portugal made a comeback to winning ways after beating Switzerland convincingly in the Round of 16. Although the win came without Cristiano Ronaldo and through the heroics of 21-Year-old youngster Goncalo Ramos. Fernando Santos will want to go with the winning combination. Meanwhile, Morocco already elliminated two stalwarts in Belgium and Spain. They eye a third time success riding on the performances of fullbacks Achraf Hakimi and Nasser Mazrouai. Who will make it to the semifinal first? Cristiano Ronaldo or Hakim Ziyech? Stay tuned to know.

POR vs MAR Live Score Update

Morocco Starting XI

Portugal Starting XI

⏲ Chegou a HORA: Este é o nosso 11 Inicial para hoje! 👥🇵🇹 #VesteABandeira ⏲ It's TIME: This is our Starting 11 for today! 👥 #WearTheFlag pic.twitter.com/i7N6khiFag — Portugal (@selecaoportugal) December 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)