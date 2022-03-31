Premier League has officially announced that they would allow five substitutions for clubs in every match of the 2022-23 season. The decision was announced by the Premier League on social media.

See Their Full Statement Here:

Premier League Shareholders met today and discussed a range of matters. Clubs agreed to change the rules relating to substitute players. From next season, clubs will be permitted to use five substitutions. Full statement: https://t.co/Ub985Gl3Lj pic.twitter.com/T27WXiXbUM — Premier League (@premierleague) March 31, 2022

