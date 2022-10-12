PSG and Benfica could not be separated once again as the teams played out a 1-1 draw the second week running. Kylian Mbappe was in the news regarding his future at the club but scored from the penalty spot to put the Parisians ahead. Joao Mario's second-half spot-kick saw the game end in a draw.

Watch PSG vs Benfica Highlights

