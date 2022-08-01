Paris Saint-Germain dominates Nantes to claim their first trophy under new manager Christophe Glatier. Lionel Messi opened the scorecard with a wonderful goal. Neymar scores the second one from a freekick and Sergio Ramos scores the third goal at second half. Neymar rounded of the scoring from penalty late on. Lionel Messi has won his 41st career title with Paris Saint-Germain’s Trophee des Champions win.

Watch Video Highlights-

Final Score-

🏆❤️💙 We are the CHAMPIONS! Paris Saint-Germain dominates Nantes and wins an 1️⃣1️⃣th Trophée des Champions! #AllezParis I #TDC2022 I #PSGFCN 4-0pic.twitter.com/cwmWaUlSuc — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_English) July 31, 2022

