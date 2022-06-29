Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) have unveiled the home kit for 2022-23 season as the French club is ready to kick off their pre-season campaign. PSG displayed the photos of their new home kit and announced that Qatar Airways will be their official sponsor in the next season.

See the pics of PSG players in new kit:

Partenaire premium du @PSG_inside depuis 2020, @qatarairways, élue meilleure compagnie aérienne du monde pour la sixième fois en 2021, devient le nouveau sponsor maillot officiel du club parisien, à partir de la saison 2022-2023. ❤️💙https://t.co/4PRtSFwaVK — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) June 29, 2022

Watch video:

🆕🏟️👕 Découvrez notre nouveau 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐨𝐭 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐥𝐞 @nikefootball pour la saison 22/23 🟥🟦 Pour la première fois, nos partenaires @QatarAirways et @goatapp font leur apparition sur la tenue de l'équipe première.#𝐼𝐶𝐼𝐶𝐸𝑆𝑇𝑃𝐴𝑅𝐼𝑆 — Paris Saint-Germain (@PSG_inside) June 29, 2022

Have a look at the photos:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)