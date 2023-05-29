Footballer Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez, recently dropped some sizzling pictures on her Instagram handle. The model wore a shiny strapless black dress with drooping sleeves and a thigh-high slit at the Gala AmfAr 2023 event. She paired the look with black pumps and a sleek ponytail. She accessorised the look with a silvery necklace with mulberry-coloured stone on it. The star footballer's girlfriend looks stunning in these gorgeous pictures. Cristiano Ronaldo's Partner Georgina Rodriguez Makes Heads Turn at the Cannes Film Festival (View Pics).

Check Georgina Rodriguez's Stunning Pictures Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Georgina Rodríguez (@georginagio)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)