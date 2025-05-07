Barcelona's Raphinha and Gerard Martin broke down in tears after the Catalan giants missed out on a spot in the UEFA Champions League 2024-25 final, losing to Inter Milan 4-3 in the second leg of their semi-final on May 7. The scoreline was locked at 3-3 at the end of the first leg and much like it was in Barcelona, it was a goal-fest in Milan as well, with San Siro witnessing an epic encounter. Inter Milan went up by two goals only for Barcelona to not just erase that deficit but also gain a lead in the contest. Eventually, late goals from Francesco Acerbi and Davide Frattesi helped Inter Milan win the contest 7-6 on aggregate and secure a spot in the UCL 2024-25 final. Raphinha, one of the scorers for Barcelona, was seen unable to hold back his tears, much like Gerard Martin, who provided two assists for the Catalan giants in this match. Inter Milan 4–3 Barcelona (7–6 Aggregate) UEFA Champions League 2024–25 Semi-Final: Nerazzurri Secure Spot in Final After Winning Goal-Fest at San Siro.

Raphinha in Tears After Inter Milan vs Barcelona UCL 2024-25 Semi-Final

🚨 Raphinha is in tears after the match 🥹 pic.twitter.com/18evSI7dEy — KinG £ (@xKGx__) May 6, 2025

Gerard Martin Breaks Down After Barcelona's Defeat

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)