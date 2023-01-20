Bayern Munich will aim to consolidate their lead at the top of the Bundesliga points table when they take on RB Leipzig on Saturday, January 21. The German giants are currently on 34 points, four more than second-placed Freiburg. The match is set to be played at the Allianz Arena and will start at 1:00 am IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of the Bundesliga in India and the live telecast of this game will be available on Sony Sports 2. Fans who want to watch the live streaming of this match online, can do so using the SonyLIV app and website. Lionel Messi Shares Video of Him Hugging Cristiano Ronaldo on Instagram Stories After PSG vs Riyadh All-Star XI Match.

RB Leipzig vs Bayern Munich Live Streaming and Telecast Details:

The #Bundesliga is back with a bang 💥 The 🔝 spot holder @FCBayernEN face the 3rd positioned @RBLeipzig_EN side who are unbeaten at home in the @Bundesliga_EN 🤩 Watch #RBLFCB LIVE, tonight at 1 AM, only on the #SonySportsNetwork 📺#FootballAsItsMeantToBe #ThisIsOurFootball pic.twitter.com/0sZQcarzfW — Sony Sports Network (@SonySportsNetwk) January 20, 2023

