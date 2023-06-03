With a sole goal of winning the title, RB Leipzig will face Eintracht Frankfurt in Bundesliga 2022-23 on Saturday, June 3. The game will take place in Olympiastadion, Berlin and has a starting time of 11:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sony Sports Network have the broadcasting rights of DFB Pokal 2022-23. The match between Cologne and Bayern Munich will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD/HD channels. Fans can also watch the live streaming of this game on the SonyLiv app and website.

RB Leipzig vs Eintracht Frankfurt, DFB Pokal 2022-23 Live Streaming and Telecast Details

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)