FC Barcelona reached the final of the Spanish Super Cup 2023 after defeating Real Betis in penalties at King Fahd International Stadium, Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Robert Lewandowski's first-half goal was cancelled out by Nebil Fekir's strike. At the end of the regulation time, the score was 1-1. Then Barcelona again took the lead through Ansu Fati at the extra time. However, Real Betis found an equaliser for the second time as substitute Loren Moron scored with a brilliant backheel. Meanwhile, Betis player Andres Guardado received a red card in the 118th minute. Finally, Marc-Andre Ter Stegen stepped up during the penalty shootout to deny Juanmi and William Carvalho and took Barcelona to the finals.

Real Betis 2–2 Barcelona

🔚 ¡TERMINAAAA 𝗘𝗟 𝗣𝗔𝗥𝗧𝗜𝗗𝗢! ❤️💙 El @FCBarcelona_es gana al @RealBetis en el King Fahd y se planta en la gran final de la #superSupercopa ¡Los culés se clasifican tras superar a los béticos en los penaltis! 👏𝗘𝗡𝗛𝗢𝗥𝗔𝗕𝗨𝗘𝗡𝗔 👏 🆚 @RealBetis - @FCBarcelona_es pic.twitter.com/NVx7QzE3HV — RFEF (@rfef) January 12, 2023

Real Betis 2–2 Barcelona (Goal Video Highlights)

📹 𝗥𝗘𝗦𝗨𝗠𝗘𝗡 I El @FCBarcelona_es se mete en la 𝗳𝗶𝗻𝗮𝗹 de la #superSupercopa tras superar al @RealBetis en la tanda de penaltis. 🆚 𝟮-𝟮 (𝟮-𝟰) 🏟️ King Fahd. pic.twitter.com/56292aSC9S — RFEF (@rfef) January 12, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)