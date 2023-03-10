Things turned nasty towards the end of Manchester United's victory over Real Betis in the UEFA Europa League 2022-23 last 16 stage with angry Betis supporters clashing with the riot police. In viral videos, riot police were seen holding the violent Real Betis fans back as they spat at and threw stuff besides taunting the United supporters. Manchester United beat Real Betis 4-1 with Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, Antony and Wout Weghorst on target. Europa League 2022-23: Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes Star As Manchester United Crush Real Betis 4-1, Real Sociedad Face Defeat As Well.

Real Betis Fans Clash With Riot Police, Spit at Man United Supporters

Nice of you to step in after only 85 minutes of the Real Betis fans spitting and throwing shit at us @gmpolice @ManUtd pic.twitter.com/eoQWUguzNN — jack stone (@stoney_29) March 9, 2023

Betis Fans Clashing With Police

real betis fans are rats🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/OFkzZroOW2 — k (@iiShadster) March 9, 2023

