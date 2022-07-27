Real Madrid were held to a 2-2 draw by Club America during a pre-season friendly on Wednesday, July 27. Club America took an unlikely lead in this contest through Henry Martin in the fifth minute of the game and Real Madrid hit back through Karim Benzema. Later on, Eden Hazard scored from the spot to give Real Madrid the lead but it was cancelled out when Club America's Alvaro Fidalgo equalised through a penalty of his own. You can watch goal video highlights of the game here.

See Score:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)