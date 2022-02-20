Real Madrid consolidated their top spot on the La Liga 2021-22 points table with a 3-0 victory over Alaves at home on Saturday. With this victory, Real Madrid now have 57 points, seven more than second-placed Sevilla. You can watch video highlights of the match here.

See Score:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)