Real Madrid thrashed Sevilla by 3-1 in a LaLiga 2022-23 clash at Santiago Bernabeu on Saturday, October 22. Luka Modric netted an early opener at 5th minute for the hosts before Sevilla's Erik Lamela scored the equaliser in the second-half. The visitors lost their hopes after Los Blancos’ two substitutes, Lucas Vazquez and Fede Valverde scored for the defending champions.

You can watch goal video highlights of the match here:

