Real Madrid have released their home jersey for the 2025-26 season on June 6. The kit, designed by Adidas, features the trademark white and black colour combination, but this one features polka-dot-like patterns all over the body. Plus, there are two yellow linings on either side of the jersey, separating the shoulders from the body. The Adidas logo features on the left while the club crest is on the right. Real Madrid players will wear this new kit in the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, which starts from June 15. Also, they will have a new manager in Xabi Alonso, who succeeded Carlo Ancelotti in the role. Trent Alexander-Arnold Joins Real Madrid From Liverpool, Set To Feature in Club World Cup 2025.

Real Madrid Home Jersey Unveiled

Inspired by the Bernabéu. Worn like a statement. 🤍🔥 Introducing the new 25/26 Real Madrid home jersey. Available now. 🔗 https://t.co/8CYjhs5QPR@adidasfootball | #RMCFHome pic.twitter.com/7bWitFqAB4 — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) June 6, 2025

Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham and Vinicius Jr in Real Madrid's New Home Jersey

