Madrid [Spain], May 30 (ANI): Real Madrid on Friday announced the signing of England's top right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next six seasons from Premier League champions Liverpool.

The Los Blancos released a statement to confirm the arrival of Trent, which read, "Real Madrid C. F. and Liverpool FC have reached an agreement to sign Trent Alexander-Arnold for the next six seasons, from 1 June 2025 to 30 June 2031."

Also Read | IPL: A Look at Most Sixes by Batters in Indian Premier League, From Chris Gayle to Rohit Sharma; Check Full List.

Liverpool confirmed that the club will receive a fee for his services from Real Madrid, with the deal to be concluded once the window opens on June 1. Trent joined Liverpool's Academy at the age of six and progressed through the ranks to make his senior competitive debut in October 2016.

Since his senior debut, he has made 354 appearances with Liverpool's crest on his chest, netted 23 goals, and lifted eight major honours, including last season's Premier League title.

Also Read | What Happens if GT vs MI Eliminator is Washed Out? Which Team Qualifies for IPL 2025 Qualifier 2?.

Trent dazzlingly displayed his attacking and defensive skills on the right side. He helped Liverpool add the Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and Club World Cup trophies to the illustrious trophy cabinet. Along with this, he was also a part of two Carabao Cups, two Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and one Community Shield.

On an individual level, he has been named once in the FIFA FIFPro World XI (2020), twice in the UEFA Champions League team of the season (2018/19 and 2021/22) and three times in the Premier League dream team (2018/19, 2019/20 and 2021/22). He was also voted the best young player of the Premier League 2019/20.

Before moving to Santiago Bernabeu, Trent spent his entire playing career at Anfield. He has been a full international since 2018 with England, featuring in two World Cups (2018 and 2022) and one European Championship (2024).

Real Madrid confirmed that Trent will play for the Spanish Giants in the Club World Cup, which will be held in the United States from June 14. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)