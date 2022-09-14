Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior, two of Real Madrid's main attackers, appeared to poke fun at Barcelona after the Catalan giants went down 0-2 to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League encounter on Wednesday, September 14. Goals from Lucas Hernandez and Leroy Sane were enough for Bayern Munich to ruin Robert Lewandowski's return to Germany as Xavi's men faced yet another loss to the Bundesliga giants. After the match, Benzema and Vinicius appeared to poke fun at Barcelona's loss through their Instagram stories. While Benzema shared a snap of him holding the UEFA Champions League 2022-23 title, Vinicius shared a picture from training where he and his Real Madrid teammates were seen having a laugh.

Benzema, Vinicius Mock Barcelona:

📸 Karim Benzema posted a picture of himself holding the Champions League trophy last season whilst Vinícius Jr. shared a group image of himself laughing, just minutes after Barcelona's 2-0 loss to Bayern Münich. 😬#RealMadrid #FCBFCB #FCB #UCL pic.twitter.com/REvaej0FpH — Noxwin (@noxwin12) September 14, 2022

Karim Benzema's Instagram Story:

Vinicius Junior's Instagram Story:

