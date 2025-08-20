The Xabi-Alonso Era for Real Madrid started La Liga with a win, as Los Blancos edged past Osasuna in their 2025-26 season opener at Estadio Santiago Bernabeu. After a goalless first half, where Madrid looked in control, it was Kylian Mbappe who converted from a penalty to hand Los Blancos the decisive goal in the 51st minute. Defender Juan Cruz fouled inside the box, giving Kylian Mbappe a spot kick and an opportunity to break the deadlock. Madrid were able to hold out against Osasuna and earn three points. With this win, Los Blancos extended their unbeaten run in opening-day La Liga fixtures to 17 years. Kylian Mbappe Set To Wear Iconic Number 10 At Real Madrid From 2025–26 Season, French Forward Succeeds Luka Modric After Midfield Maestro's Departure.

Real Madrid Start La Liga 2025-26 Season With a Win

