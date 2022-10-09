PSG were not able to capitalise on Marseille's loss as they were held to a goalless draw by Reims away from home. Lionel Messi was not part of the matchday squad as the Argentine suffered a minor injury mid-week. Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos also saw an early red card in the game.

Watch Reims vs PSG Highlights

