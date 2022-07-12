Real Madrid's Rodrygo scored a training goal which looked similar to his header against Manchester City in the UEFA Champions League. The Spanish club took to Twitter and shared the video of the goal of the Brazilian with the caption: "🤔 Now where have we seen this before?"

Watch Video:

🤔 Now where have we seen this before? 😏 @RodrygoGoes pic.twitter.com/WwK6pUwrcb — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) July 12, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)