FC Goa shined in the qualifier for the AFC Asian Champions League two group stages against Oman's Al-Seeb as they secured a 2-1 victory to make their place in the main draw. On August 15, the draw for the AFC Champions League was hosted and FC Goa got drafted in Group A alongside Saudi Arabia's Al-Nassr. Cristiano Ronaldo plays for Al-Nassr and if fit, is likely to feature in the home leg against FC Goa in Riyadh. The prospect of meeting Ronaldo made the FC Goa members excited and the likes of Sahil Tavora and Alan Saji were spotted celebrating while watching the live streaming of the draw. Will Cristiano Ronaldo Play in India in AFC Champions League Two 2025–26? Check Details As FC Goa Drawn Alongside Al-Nassr in ACL Two Group Stage.

Sahil Tavora, Alan Saji and Other Members of FC Goa Celebrate

Their reactions said it all 🤩🔥 pic.twitter.com/FyYKmUxncx — FC Goa (@FCGoaOfficial) August 15, 2025

