Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman celebrated Saudi Arabia's historic win over Argentina in their FIFA World Cup 2022 clash on Tuesday, November 22. The Arab side pulled off one of the biggest upsets of this year's FIFA World Cup when goals from Saleh Alsehri and Salem Aldawsari helped them comeback from being 0-1 down to clinch a sensational victory. Following the result, the Crown Prince was seen hugging others to celebrate the victory.

Saudi Crown Prince Celebrates Saudi Arabia's Win:

فرحة ولي العهد السعودي الأمير محمد بن سلمان بعد فوز المنتخب السعودي على الأرجنتين .#المنتخب_السعودي #كأس_العالم_قطر_2022 #السعوديه_الارجنتين pic.twitter.com/7cR37PWWvY — Erem Sport - إرم سبورت (@EremSports) November 22, 2022

