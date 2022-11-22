Argentina stumble early in their FIFA World Cup 2022 campaign as they lose against Saudi Arabia in the first Group C clash. Argentina secured an early lead through a Lionel Messi penalty in the first half. They kept pressing on but failed to score again in the first half thanks to Saudi Arabia's effective offside trap. In the second half Saudi Arabia caught Argentina off-guard to score back-to-back goals through Saleh Al-Sehri and Salem Al-Dawsari. Argentina tried hard to equalise throughout the rest of the second half, but all their efforts ended in front of a valiant Saudi Arabia defence and goalkeeper. This result could be a crucial one for Argentina's qualification scenario from the group stage.

Argentina vs Saudi Arabia FIFA World Cup 2022 Result:

