With top spot still a possibility, Inter Kashi will look to collect maximum points from its next match and will face SC Bengaluru next in I League 2024-25 season. The SC Bengaluru vs Inter Kashi match will be played at Bengalore Football stadium and will start at 04:00 PM (Indian Standard Time) on February 18. The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The SC Bengaluru vs Inter Kashi match live telecast might be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of SC Bengaluru vs Inter Kashi will be available on the newly launched SSEN app. Marcos Rudwere Scores Brace As Shillong Lajong FC Thrash Sreenidi Deccan 4–0 in I-League 2024–25.

SC Bengaluru vs Inter Kashi I-League 2024-25 Season

🚨 MATCHDAY 🚨 We take on Sporting Club Bengaluru in a very important fixture today! Let's give our best! 💪🏼 ⚔️ Watch the clash LIVE on the SSEN application and Sony Sports TEN 2! 📲 📺#IndianFootball #ILeague #SCBKSHI #HarHarKashi #Kashi pic.twitter.com/3u61ocg4Wg — Inter Kashi (@InterKashi) February 18, 2025

