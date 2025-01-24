SC Bengaluru will lock horns against Sreenidi Deccan in the next I-League 2024-25 season match. The much-awaited clash will be hosted at the Bangalore Football Stadium on Friday. The SC Bengaluru vs Sreenidi Deccan clash will begin at 3:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Gokulam Kerala vs Namdhari match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. SC Bengaluru vs Sreenidhi Deccan live streaming viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app.

SC Bengaluru vs Sreenidhi Deccan Live Streaming

