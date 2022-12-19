The Argentine capital Buenos Aires saw massive celebrations after the South American country won the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The Lionel Messi led side beat France to win their third FIFA World Cup title on Sunday at the Lusail Stadium. A drone video of joyous and emotional celebrations in the capital city has gone viral in social media.

Watch video of celebrations in Buenos Aires:

Unbelievable, joyous and emotional celebrations in Buenos Aires. Just look what Argentina's World Cup win means.🤩🇦🇷 🎥 via IG/alepetra_ pic.twitter.com/5oek57Ux45 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 18, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)