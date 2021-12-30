Troubles continue to brew for Barcelona has three more players have been tested positive for COVID-19. This time it is Sergino Dest, Philippe Coutinho and Ez Abde who have been quarantined at home and the official account of Barcelona gave an update about the same. They posted a tweet on social media.

Tweet:

[COMUNICAT MÈDIC] Els jugadors Sergiño Dest, Coutinho i Ez Abde han donat positiu per Covid-19. Els jugadors es troben bé de salut i estan aïllats al seu domicili. El Club ha informat a les autoritats competents pic.twitter.com/41veO21nN7 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona_cat) December 30, 2021

