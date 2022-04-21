Sergio Aguero, Patrick Vieira, Wayne Rooney, Didier Drogba and others were inducted into the 2022 Premier League Hall of Fame on Thursday, April 21. The others to be inducted were Ian Wright, Paul Scholes, Peter Schmeichel and Vincent Company. Premier League unveiled all these names in a social media post.

See Full List of Players:

