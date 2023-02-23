Sergio Ramos has announced his retirement from international football. The 2-2010 World Cup winner with Spain took to social media to pen an emotional message as he revealed that current national team head coach Luis de la Fuente said he would not be part of his plans. Ramos retires as a Spain legend, representing the national team 180 times and winning two European championships besides the World Cup. "The time has come. Time for me to say goodbye to the Spain national team," he wrote in a statement, "This morning, I received a call from the current Head Coach who informed me that I am not and will not be part of his plans..I honestly believe that this journey deserved to end at my own choosing or because my performances were not at a level worthy of our national team." Cristiano Ronaldo Wears Traditional Thobe Dress to Celebrate Saudi Foundation Day With Al-Nassr Teammates (Watch Video).

Sergio Ramos Retires from International Football

Seguiré animando a mi país desde casa con la emoción del privilegiado que ha podido representarlo orgulloso 180 veces. ¡Gracias de corazón a todos los que siempre creísteis en mí! ❤️💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/KzVldPhiqo — Sergio Ramos (@SergioRamos) February 23, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)