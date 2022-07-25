Sevilla clinched prestigious Trofue Cinco Violinos trophy in Portugal as they beat Sporting Lisbon 6-5 on penalties in the final here today. The match ended with a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes at the Estadio Jose Alvalade, with two sides sending the fate of the match into the hands of penalty shootout. Julen Lopetegui's boys will meet Arsenal next in the Emirates Cup final on July 30.

Check the Tweet:

Watch video highlights:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)