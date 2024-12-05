Shillong Lajong Football Club is all set to take on Inter Kashi in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on Thursday, December 5. The Shillong Lajong vs Inter Kashi football match will be played at SSA Stadium, Shillong and will start at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The I-League 2024-25 will have live telecast viewing options on Sony Sports Network channels. The Shillong Lajong vs Inter Kashi match will be telecasted live on Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. Shillong Lajong vs Inter Kashi live streaming viewing option will also be available on the newly launched SSEN app. AIFF Signs Live Streaming Commercial Rights Agreement with Shrachi Sports Backed SSEN App, Sony Sports Network to Telecast I-League Matches.

Shillong Lajong vs Inter Kashi Live Streaming and Telecast Details

