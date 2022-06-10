South Korea vs Paraguay international football friendly match will be played at the Suwon World Cup Stadium on June 10, 2022 (Friday) and it is scheduled to start at 04:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sadly, no live streaming online of South Korea vs Paraguay football match will be available in India. Likewise, no live TV telecast of South Korea vs Paraguay football match is available in India.

¡Se viene un nuevo desafío para la #Albirroja ⚪🔴! 🇰🇷 @theKFA 🆚 #Paraguay 🇵🇾 🗓 Viernes 10 de junio 🕡 07:00 hs. 🏟️ Estadio Mundialista de Suwon ⚽ Amistoso Internacional - Fecha FIFA 📺 En vivo por @TigoSportsPY#VamosParaguay 🇵🇾 pic.twitter.com/h3OU04CzmM — Selección Paraguaya (@Albirroja) June 9, 2022

