Brentford defeated Southampton 2-0 in the English Premier League 2022-23 clash. Ivan Toney and Yoane Wissa netted the goals for Brentford. While Toney opened the scoring in the 32nd minute, Yoane Wissa scored in the stoppage time. You can watch the goal video highlights of the match here.

Southampton 0-2 Brentford, EPL 2022-23

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)