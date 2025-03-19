Second-placed Inter Kashi will square off against eight-positioned Sreenidi Deccan in the ongoing I-League 2024-25 on March 19. The Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi I-League football match will be held at Deccan Arena and commence at 7:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The 18th edition of the I-League will be live telecast on Sony Sports Network channels. The Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi match live telecast viewing options will be available on the Sony Sports Ten 2 Channels in India. The live streaming of Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi viewing options will be available on the newly launched SSEN app.I-League 2024–25: SC Bengaluru See Off Late Real Kashmir Surge To Take Full Points at Home.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi, I-League 2024–25 Live

