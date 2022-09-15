Not every time a club like Maccabi Haifa hosts superstars like Lionel Messi and it was seen on the faces of the little Champions League mascots ahead of their encounter against PSG. The kids were starstruck by the Argentine's presence and hugged him ahead of the UCL encounter between the clubs.

