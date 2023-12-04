Premier League audience saw a thrilling encounter take place between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur where the visitors came back from behind to hold the match at 3-3. In the dying minutes of the game, Jack Grealish found himself in a one-on-one situation with the goalkeeper but the referee blew his whistle giving a foul in Manchester City's favour and didn't play the advantage. Manchester City footballers were visibly unhappy with the situation and after the match star forward Erling Haaland took to social media to react on the video of the decision with his caption reading 'WTF'. The video although was disabled later due to copyright violation. ‘F**k Off!’ Angry Erling Haaland Spotted Abusing While Engaging in Heated Exchange With Giovani Lo Celso After Manchester City’s 3–3 Draw Against Tottenham Hotspur, Videos Go Viral.

Erling Haaland Reacts to Referee Simon Hooper's Controversial Decision

