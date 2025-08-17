Boosted by the inclusion of Lionel Messi in the side, Inter Miami took on LA Galaxy in a crucial home match in the ongoing Major League Soccer 2025 at Chase Stadium, and came out victorious with all their star players scoring goals in a 3-1 win. Jordi Alba, on the brink of the first half, found the net and gave Miami a 1-0 lead heading into the break. However, Joseph Paintsil leveled the score for LA Galaxy in the 59th minute as both sides looked for ways to take the lead. Messi, who has been in a scoring spree before missing Miami's last MLS 2025 match, managed to give the hosts a 2-1 lead with a goal in the 84th minute. Soon, Luis Suarez also found the back of the net in the 89th minute, which ensured a comfortable win for Inter Miami, who have risen to fourth in the MLS 2025 Eastern Conference Standings with this victory. Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami To Face Tigres UANL in Leagues Cup 2025 Quarter-Finals

Inter Miami Return To Winning Ways

MIAMI WINS 💗🖤 pic.twitter.com/IahXSDazDj — Inter Miami CF (@InterMiamiCF) August 17, 2025

