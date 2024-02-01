In a close matchup, Tottenham Hotspur escaped with a win over Brentford by a scoreline of 3-2. Neal Maupay from Brentford broke the deadlock early by scoring in just the 15th minute of the match. The Bees were in a 1-0 lead as the first half ended. In the second half goals came in from both Spurs and as well as the Bees. From Spurs, Destiny Udogie scored in the 48th minute. Brenan Johnson scored the next goal in quick succession in the 49th minute. Richarlison scored the winning goal from the Spurs side in the 56th minute. Manchester City 3-1 Burnley, Premier League 2023-24: Julian Alvarez Scores Brace to Help Pep Guardiola's Men to Secure Clinical Win At Home.

Tottenham Hotspur 3–2 Brentford

Spurs come from behind to win at home 😤#TOTBRE pic.twitter.com/e5rNDFGmM9 — Premier League (@premierleague) January 31, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)