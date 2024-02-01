Julian Alvarez's brace and Rodri's goal help Manchester City secure important three points against Burnley and claim the second position in the Premier League 2023-24 points table as they reach the same point mark as Arsenal after playing 21 matches. Midfielder Kevin De Bruyne made his first start for City since the opening day of the season and striker Erling Haaland came off the bench for the final 20 minutes after missing the previous 10 games due to injury. City were comfortably in control throughout the entire game although Al-Dakhil secured a consolation goal in the dying minutes. South Africa Football Team Does Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Sleep’ Celebration After Match Winning Goal Against Morocco in AFCON 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Manchester City vs Burnley, Premier League 2023-24 Result

Man City make it four consecutive wins in the Premier League 💪#MCIBUR pic.twitter.com/A5pZ8OBZzq — Premier League (@premierleague) January 31, 2024

