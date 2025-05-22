Tottenham Hotspur have won the UEFA Europa League 2024-25 title with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at the Estadio de San Mames in Bilbao, Spain, on May 22. The game was a pretty evenly contested one and Tottenham Hotspur obtained the lead in the contest in the 42nd minute through Brennan Johnson. There was no change to the scoreline in the second half and despite Manchester United trying hard to break the deadlock, Tottenham Hotspur's defense was just impenetrable on the night. One of the highlights of the match was Micky van de Ven pulling off a sensational goal-line clearance and Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario also made some stunning saves. With this win, Tottenham Hotspur have won their first trophy after 17 years, the last one being the 2008 League Cup.

Tottenham Hotspur Win UEFA Europa League 2024-25 Title

⚪️ Tottenham are your 2025 Europa League champions 🏆#UELfinal pic.twitter.com/m4HFhxrZxY — UEFA Europa League (@EuropaLeague) May 21, 2025

