UEFA Champions League 2020-21 Quarter-Finals Opponents

The road to Istanbul is set! 😍 Which 2 teams will make the final? 🤔#UCLdraw | #UCL pic.twitter.com/HdgWQRCMHQ — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 19, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)