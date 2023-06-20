France beat 10-man Greece 1-0 to continue their winning form in Euro 2024 qualifying group B. For France, their only goal came in the second half when star striker Kylian Mbappe converted a penalty to become the top French goal scorer with 54 goals for country and club. UEFA Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Bukayo Saka’s Hat-Trick Helps England Thrash North Macedonia 7–0.

France Beat Greece 1-0

𝙊𝙣 𝙩𝙚𝙧𝙢𝙞𝙣𝙚 𝙗𝙞𝙚𝙣 𝙡𝙖 𝙨𝙖𝙞𝙨𝙤𝙣 ✅ Victoire des Bleus grâce à un penalty de @KMbappe ! #FRAGRE | #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/HNgcsVyImD — Equipe de France ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) June 19, 2023

