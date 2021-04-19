UEFA to Take Decision About Suspending UCL Fixtures and Fate of Super League Teams Soon!!

UEFA Executive Committee meeting scheduled for today in Montreux. UEFA, FIFA, PL, Liga, Serie A on the same position: #SuperLeague has been disapproved. No UCL, no domestic leagues for the 12 clubs. 🚫#SuperLeague clubs insist they want to play in the domestic leagues too. ⚠️ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 19, 2021

Fate of UCL Semi-Final Fixtures To Be Decided!!

There’s *nothing* stated, official or confirmed yet about next Champions League and Europa League matches “temporarily suspended”. No press release, *nothing* decided yet. UEFA meeting in the next hours will clarify this point. 🚫 #UEFA — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2021

