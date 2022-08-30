Antoine Griezmann shined as Atletico Madrid claimed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Valencia at La Liga 2022-23 at Mestalla today, August 30. The French striker was subbed on in the 64th minute and was quick to rise to the ocassion as he found the back of the net in the 66th minute for Diego Simeone's side. The capital side sit sixth in the La Liga points table with six points.

Watch the La Liga match's video highlight:

