After the quarterfinal first leg ended in a 2-2 draw, Vancouver Whitecaps took on Valour in the second leg, and managed to clinch the contest 1-0, and move ahead through to the Canadian Championship 2025 semifinals. After the first half ended goalless, and both teams were looking for a decisive goal in the second, it was Emmanuel Afriyie Mario Sabbi, who managed to break the deadlock and hand Vancouver Whitecaps a crucial lead in the 79th minute. The Whitecaps managed to maintain their 1-0 lead till the final whistle, and won the quarterfinals 3-2 on aggregate. New England Revolution 1-2 Inter Miami, MLS 2025: Lionel Messi Scores Brace As The Herons Rise To Fifth in Eastern Conference Standings.

Vancouver Whitecaps Reach Semifinals

