‘We’re Hungry for More…’ Cristiano Ronaldo Reacts After Scoring in Al-Nassr’s 3–1 Victory Over Al-Ettifaq in Saudi Pro League 2023–24 (See Post)

The Portugal star was once again instrumental in his side's victory over Steven Gerrard's Al-Ettifaq in the Saudi Pro League. Despite the win, Al-Nassr remain second and are 10 points away from table-toppers Al-Hilal.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 23, 2023 06:27 PM IST

Cristiano Ronaldo was expectedly an elated man after he found the back of the net as Al-Nassr defeated Al-Ettifaq 3-1 in the Saudi Pro League 2023-24 on December 22. The Ronaldo-led side, with this win, had notched up three consecutive victories and the Portugal star, in an Instagram post, shared that the team is 'hungry for more.' "Third consecutive win! We’re hungry for more, let’s keep going Al Nassr!" Ronaldo wrote. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner also scored his 17th goal of the Saudi Pro League this season, the highest so far. Al-Nassr 3–1 Al-Ettifaq, Saudi Pro League 2023–24: Goals From Cristiano Ronaldo, Marcelo Brozovic, and Alex Telles Lead Al-Alami Side to Victory (Goal Video Highlights).

Cristiano Ronaldo's Post

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Cristiano Ronaldo (@cristiano)

Currency Price Change

